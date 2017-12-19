Hy-Vee employees team up with first responders to give away hams

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Hy-Vee employees will be pairing up with local first responders to give away Hams for the Holidays.

Over the next week, Hy-Vee will be handing out more than 3,700 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need throughout the company's eight-state region.

"We are fortunate to have great partners to help us give back to the community during the holiday season," Chairman of the board and CEO, President of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker said. "This initiative exemplifies our values and shares our spirit of community involvement. Together, we can help thousands of families and make a far greater impact than any one of us could alone."

Until Wednesday, Dec. 20 Hy-Vee employees and first responders will hand out 500 free hams at the Esperanza Center in Moline starting at 4.

The event will go until all the hams are gone, they will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.