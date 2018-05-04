Hy-Vee now offers health insurance to part-time employees

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee will now offer health insurance benefits to all of its 58,000 part-time employees.

Any part-time employee 19 and older is eligible for a benefits program which also covers spouses and dependents.

“Elective benefit options include: health; dental; short-term disability; vision; group life; accident; critical illness; hospital indemnity; individual life and disability; auto, homeowners and renters; and pet insurance,” according to a Hy-Vee media release.

The medical insurance starts at $200 a month depending on electives and coverage type.

Hy-Vee says its program offering part-time workers health insurance is “the first of its kind in the retail industry.”

Hy-Vee operates more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.