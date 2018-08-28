UPDATE: I-280 westbound shut down for multi-vehicle crash, traffic being diverted

UPDATE 6:35 a.m.: Illinois State Police says traffic heading both ways will be diverted off the interstate at the Milan exit ramps and back on at the Milan on ramps.

The crash happened at the Airport Road overpass, causing major traffic delays.

Police are still urging commuters to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE 6:30 a.m.: Our crew on scene says traffic appears to be backed up to Exit 18, close to the airport. Officials are having commuters exit off the exit headed towards Milan.

We are working to get official word on where commuters can expect a detour to avoid the crash. We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL 6:10 a.m.: I-280 westbound between mile marker 15 and 16 has been shut down due to an accident. Illinois State Police say it is due to a multi-vehicle accident.

TV-6 has a crew headed to the scene and will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

ISP is urging commuters to avoid the area at this time.