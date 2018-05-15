I-74 Bridge Project: River Dr. exit reopens and 7th St. closes in Moline

More changes in travel routines as work in preparation for the on the new I-74 Bridge continues in downtown Moline.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the eastbound (Illinois-bound) off-ramp to River Dr. will reopen this week; however, parts of 7th Avenue will close and remain closed until early July.

According to a news release, 7th Avenue will be closed between I-74 and 21st Street A. Illinois-bound traffic taking the 7th Avenue exit will only be able to turn west onto 7th Avenue. And Iowa-bound traffic taking the 7th Avenue exit will only be able to turn east.

The New I-74 Bridge project is expected to be completed in 2021.

