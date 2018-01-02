Multiple crashes reported on multiple bridges in the Quad Cities-UPDATED

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m.: Iowa-bound I-74 traffic blocked due to an accident on the bridge.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.: Iowa State Patrol reporting the I-80 Bridge is open in both directions, but still very slick. Use caution!

UPDATE: 7:49 a.m.: I-74 has been reopened according to the DOT's website.

The Centennial Bridge is still at a standstill for drivers heading into Illinois. Drivers heading into Iowa are moving into the left lane as the westbound right lane appears to be blocked.

UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: I-80 Eastbound at Mississippi River bridge is blocked in both directions.

I80 eastbound at Mississippi River bridge blocked both directions pic.twitter.com/hZWiMyFcbf — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) January 2, 2018

UPDATE: There is a standstill of traffic on the Centennial Bridge as well due to a crash.

UPDATE: The Department of Transportation is also reporting a crash on the I-80 bridge causing the right lane to be blocked.

There is a reported 6-minute delay westbound between the Mississippi River bridge and Exit 306.

UPDATE: Moline Police say Illinois-bound traffic is being shut down on the bridge and being diverted at State Street in Bettendorf due to a 7-vehicle accident.

No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL: Between I-80 and Exit 1 - River Drive, near Moline, the roadway appears to be blocked due to multiple crashes.

We are hearing reports that they are closing down parts of the bridge heading into Illinois.

On the Department of Transportation's website, it states the roadway is partially covered with ice, and ramp conditions could vary from the main roadway reminding drivers to look out for ice bridges.