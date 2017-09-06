I-74 Bridge construction to bring new challenges to downtown Moline, businesses speak out

In the next few weeks, the new I-74 bridge project will have a big impact on residents commute, especially in Downtown Moline.

Several intersections in that area will undergo construction, causing lane closures.

Starting as early as early as September 13th, road construction will start on the 7th Avenue and the 19th Street intersections.

Median removal on 7th avenue will require temporary lane closures on the inside lane to replace it with temporary pavement for the new bridge and I-74 ramps, and push traffic to the outside lane. For example, now that 19th Street is closed you'll use the 16th Street detour and those using 7th Avenue, you'll detour to 6th Avenue and 4th Avenue to get to your destination. Officials say this is an important milestone to complete I-74.

"I think we all just need to keep it in perspective that even inconvenience to us is an investment in our future of what it'll mean for us to move back and forth across the river and have good access to our partners across the river," said Moline Mayor, Stephanie Acri.

I-DOT officials say 19th street will remain closed until early December.