I-74 Bridge construction to cause road closures in downtown Moline

Construction season is back, and work on the new I-74 bridge is going to affect how many of you get around. New road closures and detours are coming in just a couple of weeks.

Detours are something motorists should look for, especially if you're headed to downtown Moline. I-DOT and city officials were on hand for today's I-74 bridge update, now it's all about how to navigate around the traffic safely and efficiently for both businesses and motorists.

Starting April 2nd, 19th Street in Moline will be closed from 12th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities. Officials say restructuring 19th street is important because it will be utilized as a detour route for drivers in 2019. Officials also say, this year, an additional lane is being added to I-74 south of Avenue of the Cities, providing three lanes in each direction.

That same week, the I-74 off-ramp to River Drive will be closed through early May. that could have some significant impact on motorists, more so for those are headed to the Tax Slayer Center.

I-DOT officials say drivers will be detoured to the 7th Avenue exit to northbound 19th Street to get back on River Drive. The arena's Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Stephanie Negel, says giving motorist, especially those from out of town enough notice of those closures and detours is the biggest issue.

"It's a challenge to reach everyone and any extra effort they put forward, we appreciate it as a venue trying to get people here," said Negel.

Another concern officials have is the detours could cause motorists to drive through residential areas to beat traffic.

"We want our motorist to exercise a great deal of patience when they're coming into Moline, understand that we will do the best to get them there, but it might take them a little longer to get there," said Moline Police Captain Brian Johnson.

With while there will be a considerable amount of inconvenience over the next several months, IDOT officials say this stage of the project from 19th Street to 12th Avenue will provide plenty benefits for motorists down the road.