I-74 Bridge construction will affect river traffic

Work in the Mississippi River for the new I-74 Bridge is set to begin on Monday and it could impact some boaters in the Quad Cities.

According to a news release on the website, I-74 Mississippi River Bridge.com, all river traffic will need to use an alternate route to steer clear of bridge construction in the river.

Siltation curtains will be installed to catch sediment around the work. They will block boating traffic along the shoreline in Moline and Bettendorf. Instead, boaters will go under the bridge near the center and then turn to access places like downtown Moline.

Buoys and warning signs will be installed near the bridge to warn boaters of the change.

Got questions about the new bridge? The project team will be holding public meetings on Wed., July 19 and again on Thurs., July 20 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The session on Wednesday will be held at the RiverCenter in Davenport. Thursday's meeting will be