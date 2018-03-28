New I-74 Bridge construction brings lots of trucks to the Mississippi River

It's not every day you see a fleet of cement trucks sitting in the middle of the Mississippi River. This week, trucks have been ferried by barge to platforms where they are unloading concrete for the new I-74 Bridge.

According to the project manager, on Tues., March 27, 2018, they poured 900 cubic yards of concrete, which is the equivalent to about 90 truckloads. They are currently working on drilled shaft foundations and footings in the river.

The new I-74 Bridge is being built next to the existing bridge and will be wider with more lanes in each direction. Construction is expected to start in earnest by July.

That is also expected to affect river traffic since crews and silt curtains will also be in the water.

You can sign up for project updates at I74RiverBridge.com