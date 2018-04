UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. There is no longer a delay expected according to the IDOT"s website. The bridge has been opened back up to traffic.

UPDATE: 8:27 The crash scene has been cleared up, but there is still a 5-minute delay expected as traffic begins moving.

ORIGINAL: Heads to commuters, the I-74 is seeing an 8-minute delay Illinois-bound due to a crash.

The IDOT's website is reporting the crash is between the Mississippi River Bridge and Exit 1 - River Drive, near Moline.