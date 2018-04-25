I-74 bridge completion still on schedule

Iowa Department of Transportation says they are still on schedule to have the I-74 bridge completed by 2021. The D.O.T held a public meeting Wednesday night to show the progress they have made so far and the impacts the construction might bring in the coming years.

“I’m just waiting for them to be done and see how it’s going to work out,” said community member, Dennis Humphrey.

Every day Dennis Humphrey sits and watches construction workers work away on the I-74 Bridge. He’s been doing this since the beginning of the project.

“I come down and watch every day to make it feel like I’m doing something down here,” said Humphrey.

Dennis used to be a construction worker and also helped with the 280 bridge. He says he can't wait until the completion of the project and Iowa Department of Transportation officials also feel the same. The $1.28 billion dollar project started this past August and officials say things are still looking good.

“As far as the schedule goes, we are at a place where we are comfortable with the completion dates and that's always a good place to be in,” said Project Manager of I-74 Bridge, Danielle Mulholland.

As the project continues D.O.T says drivers should expect to see traffic impacts along with detours. With summertime also coming around they ask boaters to be careful.

“We just urge everyone to be cautious, as they enjoy the river out this summer,” said Mulholland.

Dennis says as crews continue to work hard, he will also continue to come along and show his support until the very end.

“I’ll be excited when they get it done and when they get rid of the other bridge,” said Humphrey.

The original plan was to build the new bridge over eight years, but it was later reduced to three and a half years.

