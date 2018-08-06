I-74 bridge construction mishap causes Mediacom outages

Mediacom Communications will need to relocate a major span of fiber optic cable after a dump truck working on the I-74 Bridge pulled down fiber optic cables.

Mediacom customers in the Bettendorf and Le Claire areas and north to Maquoketa and Clinton will be unable to access Mediacom services for up to six hours beginning at midnight tonight.

Crews will move the cable lines to a permanent underground conduit as part of a network construction project that was originally scheduled to occur early next month.

Company officials said the service interruption will occur overnight, with the fiber re-location work will be completed by 6:00 am.

Clinton County, IA:

Camanche

Charlotte

Clinton

DeWitt

Goose Lake

LowMoor

Jackson County, IA:

Maquoketa

Miles

Preston

Sabula

Scott County, IA:

Bettendorf

Davenport (small portion

north & east of I-74)

Durant

Le Claire

McCausland

Panorama Park

Pleasant Valley

Princeton

Riverdale

Carroll County, IL:

Savanna

Thomson

Whiteside County, IL:

Albany

Erie

Fulton

Lyndon

Morrison

