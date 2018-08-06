I-74 bridge construction mishap causes Mediacom outages

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Mediacom Communications will need to relocate a major span of fiber optic cable after a dump truck working on the I-74 Bridge pulled down fiber optic cables.
Mediacom customers in the Bettendorf and Le Claire areas and north to Maquoketa and Clinton will be unable to access Mediacom services for up to six hours beginning at midnight tonight.
Crews will move the cable lines to a permanent underground conduit as part of a network construction project that was originally scheduled to occur early next month.
Company officials said the service interruption will occur overnight, with the fiber re-location work will be completed by 6:00 am.
Clinton County, IA:
Camanche
Charlotte
Clinton
DeWitt
Goose Lake
LowMoor
Jackson County, IA:
Maquoketa
Miles
Preston
Sabula
Scott County, IA:
Bettendorf
Davenport (small portion
north & east of I-74)
Durant
Le Claire
McCausland
Panorama Park
Pleasant Valley
Princeton
Riverdale
Carroll County, IL:
Savanna
Thomson
Whiteside County, IL:
Albany
Erie
Fulton
Lyndon
Morrison
Morrison