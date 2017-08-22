I-74 bridge project on track, traffic headaches down the road

The Quad Cities, Iowa-Illinois Metropolitan Planning Area Transportation Police Committee Meeting convened on Tuesday afternoon to discuss business, including the status of the I-74 bridge project.

Information presented by AMEC's George Ryan, the consultant firm for the bridge, showed the project on schedule with many things happening in the river and on the Illinois and Iowa sides.

Ryan says dredging has begun in the river over the south pier. He says drilling has begun for a test caisson and that would continue for some time.

On the Iowa side of the river, Civil construction crews are busy building the piers for the westbound viaduct in Bettendorf. In Moline, Kraemer construction crews have been excavating trees and preparing for the closure of 19th Street from 7th to 12th Avenue. A 19th Street detour has been set to take traffic down 12th Avenue, onto 16th Street and then onto 7th Avenue.

Ryan says the worst of the construction detours will happen when crews work on the interchanges around 19th Street in Illinois and Kimberly Road on the Iowa side. He says traffic will be detoured off of I-74 down to River Drive to merge onto the bridge.

During this phase city leaders attending the meeting stressed the importance of not having construction projects in place in or around the Arsenal or Centennial bridges.

Ryan says the Bi-State Commission has been setting up meetings with local public works departments to coordinate construction plans. He says they have also been working on working with emergency services to set up contingency plans and have a 'working document' to look to.

Officials say they will be updating progress on the bridge through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and on their website I74riverbridge.com.