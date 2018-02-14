I-74 bridge virtual reality experience will allow people to see future bridge plans

The Iowa Department of Transportation partnered with Iowa State University to create a virtual reality experience, which allows people to see what the new I-74 bridge would look like.

"Virtual reality is something were using at the Iowa DOT more and more and it really helps you really immerse yourself in the new environment," said Danielle Mulholland, I-74 project manager for Iowa DOT.

The virtual reality headset allows people to experience different views.

"The views that we have available are you can stand on top of the new bridge, the old bridge, on the pedestrian path as well as in front of the letdown structure. There's also an option to sit in a car that's driving across the new bridge as well as a fly through," said Mulholland.

Many Quad Cities residents say the I-74 project has been an important one for the community for a long time and are looking forward to seeing a new bridge.

"Beautiful, sparkling, like a diamond, bridge. Yes, with free-flowing traffic and big smiles on everyone's faces," said Jeff Mosbrucker, a Bettendorf resident.

Judy Codling, a Bettendorf resident, said her and her husband have been following the bridge's progress for a long time and she hopes the new bridge will better serve the community.

"And so, to have a new bridge in our community is exciting," she said.

The virtual reality headset allows you to sit in a car and drive across the new four-lane bridge.

"That's one of the comments that came out very early today when we were here was, wow I can't believe how wide this is," said Mulholland.

The Moline Public Library will be the first in the Quad Cities to host the I-74 bridge virtual reality experience, which will be open to the public on Friday until May.