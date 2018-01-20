I-80 Eastbound blocked near Middle Rd. exit due to semi fire

I-80 eastbound lanes are blocked near the Middle Rd. exit due to a semi fire.

The interstate is block from the Middle Rd. exit (Exit 301) to US 67 (Exit 306).

I-80 EB: Road blocked from Exit 301 - Middle Road to Exit 306 - US 67 (Bettendorf). https://t.co/VwNh4QJq79 — Quad Cities 511 (@quadcities511) January 20, 2018

County officials ask that people avoid the area and told TV-6 there are multiple fire departments responding.

