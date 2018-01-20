I-80 Eastbound blocked near Middle Rd. exit due to semi fire

Updated: Sat 10:34 AM, Jan 20, 2018

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - I-80 eastbound lanes are blocked near the Middle Rd. exit due to a semi fire.

The interstate is block from the Middle Rd. exit (Exit 301) to US 67 (Exit 306).


County officials ask that people avoid the area and told TV-6 there are multiple fire departments responding.

