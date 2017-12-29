UPDATE: Fatality reported in I-80 crash near West Branch

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says a 69 year old man from Pleasantville, Iowa has died in a crash on I-80. Gary Collins died after first responders transported him to the hospital.

The State Patrol says Collins was driving a semi-truck west bound on I-80 near the West Branch exit. They say he crashed into another semi-truck which pushed that vehicle into a third semi-truck.

Accident is under investigation.

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says the highway is partially back open.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Between Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 and Exit 254: County Road X30 (near West Branch). The road is blocked due to a crash.

PREVIOUS STORY:

I-80 eastbound is closed from the West Branch exit to the West Liberty exit in Iowa due to an accident.