UPDATE: Fatality reported in I-80 crash near West Branch

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) -- UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says a 69 year old man from Pleasantville, Iowa has died in a crash on I-80. Gary Collins died after first responders transported him to the hospital.
The State Patrol says Collins was driving a semi-truck west bound on I-80 near the West Branch exit. They say he crashed into another semi-truck which pushed that vehicle into a third semi-truck.
Accident is under investigation.
_____________
UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says the highway is partially back open.
_________________
PREVIOUS STORY:
Between Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 and Exit 254: County Road X30 (near West Branch). The road is blocked due to a crash.
More info here: http://www.kwqc.com/traffic
_________________
PREVIOUS STORY:
I-80 eastbound is closed from the West Branch exit to the West Liberty exit in Iowa due to an accident.