I-80 westbound near Walcott is blocked due to a crash.

It's between Exit 284 and Exit 280. Iowa DOT confirms the road is blocked due to a crash.

We are hearing reports it involves multiple vehicles, including more than one semi truck.

Iowa 511 says travel is not advised on I-80 due to the winter weather.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to TV6 and the KWQC News app for the latest information.