'This thing is attached to my arm': RAGBRAI rider attacked by dog

The ride is over for RAGBRAI riders. Thousands of bicyclists from around the nation dipped their front tire in the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon.

The ride kicked off in Onawa last Sunday, but for one Illinois man, it began with an attack in Davenport that sent him to the doctor as he made his way to the first RAGBRAI stop.

"This thing just jumped up and grabbed me by the arm," Steve Lenihan told TV6 after he finished the ride Saturday.

Steve Lenihan said he and some friends had just checked into the Residence Inn on 55th Street on their way to Onawa when he says he attacked by a pit bull.

"Just passing it in the hallway," Lenihan said. "It didn't growl, didn't nothing, kind of lurched forward and I put my arm out and I kind of put arm down and out and it just kind of latched on to my arm."

Lenihan had some cuts to his arm and was taken to urgent care for treatment.

"I was just looking down at it and going holy cow this thing is attached to my arm right now," Lenihan said.

The dog is now in quarantine at the Scott County Humane Society who says the dog was not vaccinated. Lenihan says that the injuries did not impact his RAGBRAI experience too much.

"Throughout the ride [I had to] put stuff on it and making sure that it was not infected," he said.

TV6 News reached out the hotel for comment and was told our request was being forwarded to the appropriate people.

"We have forwarded to the appropriate contacts to investigate," a corporate spokesperson said in an email to TV6 on Monday. "This may take a few business days, and then the hotel GM will follow up with you."

TV6 has not heard back from the hotel regarding our Monday request. A call to the hotel on Friday was not returned and when a reporter stopped by the hotel on Saturday, a manager said their parent company Aimbridge Hospitality has told them not to comment. Steve says he did file an incident report with the hotel but says he has not heard back either.

"The situation could have been so much worse," Lenihan said. "If it was a 10-year-old kid. Someone could have died."

The Scott County Humane Society told TV6 the dog will remain in quarantine until Monday when a decision about its future will be made.

The Humane Society executive director says the investigation is ongoing.

