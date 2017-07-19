I74 Corridor Project to have biggest impact in Moline over the next year

Phase two of the I74 Corridor Project is underway. DOT says 75,000 people travel the existing bridge each day, and although phase two will disrupt drivers, most will not feel the impact until 2019.

“2017 and 2018 motorists on I74, if they're utilizing I-74 solely, they shouldn't be noticing a substantial change in traffic patterns,” said Becky Marruffo, Studies and Plans Engineer for Illinois DOT District 2, Dixon, IL.

The people who will notice drive the streets of downtown Moline. This fall the intersection of 19th Street and 7th Avenue will be reconstructed closing the area down for 60 days.

“That’s the maximum that's allowed for the contract for the closure of that intersection,” Marruffo said.

Other work will pop up and down around the base for the new bridge.

“I think it's reasonable to expect there's gonna be frequent changes throughout the 3 and a half years of construction,” Marruffo said. “Part of that is necessitated by the fact that the alignment is moving to the east for the new River Bridge, and so we do have some impacts for where the interchanges are going to be in the future.

But it's a much different story in Bettendorf.

“There'll be the impacts of traffic you know when they're loading concrete onto the new bridge and things like that, but as far as you know detours or things like that in Bettendorf, that won't be for quite some time,” said Danielle Mulholland, I74 Project Manager for the Iowa DOT.

Iowa DOT says any lane closures over the next year will be at night and disrupt little traffic.

“With the existing work on Highway 67 I don't know that there will be a whole lot of different impacts there,” Mulholland said.

Both DOT officials say the department will do its best to warn residents of any new construction, but encourage drivers to be alert over the next three and half years.

“We'll have some traffic challenges during that time, but this bridge is designed to last for 100 years,” Marruffo said.

To locate the latest I74 Corridor Project road closures DOT has set up a joint website: I74RiverBridge.com.

