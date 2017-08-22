I9: Southern Poverty Law Center stands behind claims of neo-nazi group in Amana

The Southern Poverty Law Center is standing behind the accuracy of their "hate group" map. On the SPLC's map they list, what they call, three hate groups in Iowa. Two of those groups are neo-nazi organizations and they say one, called the Daily Stormer, has a "book club" in Amana. The Executive Director of the Amana Convention and Vistors Bureau, David Rettig, has called on the SPLC to remove their community from the map but at this time it appears the organization has no plans to do so.

SPLC Senior Investigative Writer, Ryan Lenz says there is indeed a neo-nazi group in Amana and adds Rettig's claims to the contrary are, "wrong."

Last week I9 discovered documents involving conversations between Daily Stormer members discussing plans to hold a meeting at a restaurant in Amana in 2016. From what I9 has been able to find thus far, the members were not from Amana and only met one time. But still, Lenz says it is fair to say there is an active hate group in Amana.

"The Daily Stormer has designated the Amana book club," said Lenz. "It is a recognized location where people meet to discuss racist ideas. It doesn't so much matter where these people are from."

Lenz says the reason neo-nazis have chosen Amana as a place to visit is because, "they think they can hide there."

Lenz told I9 he would send us additional documentation that shows the Daily Stormer has a designated book club in Amana but we're still waiting to receive those documents. I9 also reached out to Rettig concerning what Lenz told us and he maintains they, "do not have a hate group in Amana".