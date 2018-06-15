I9: Trump Iowa event at the center of lawsuit filed by New York A.G.

New York's Attorney General says President Trump's charity was basically a personal piggy bank for the Trump family and in turn is suing the President and his family.

The lawsuit alleges the Trump foundation violated state and federal laws by using money to pay the Trump family's legal bills and promote businesses. The President's campaign in Iowa is one of the primary focal points of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit wants to shutdown the Trump Foundation and bar the President and his family from directing non-profit organizations. A focus of that lawsuit is a fundraising event then candidate Trump held in Iowa in 2016 to protest a televised debate. Trump said the event would raise money to help veterans.

The lawsuit says the rally was in fact a political event for the Trump campaign. The Attorney General's office says Trump campaign staff organized and directed the event. Campaign staff even worked on behalf of the Trump Foundation for it. The Trump Foundation collected $2.8 million in donations that night. But the lawsuit says the campaign, not the foundation, then directed who received that money. Those donations went out the night before the Iowa Caucuses, again at the direction of campaign staff. Trump presented two of those checks to organizations during campaign events in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

It's worth noting that the investigation largely took place under the control of Eric Schneiderman, a democrat who worked on Hillary Clinton's New York campaign. He resigned last month after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Trump took to Twitter Thursday slamming the lawsuit saying the lawsuit is only because he refused to settle, saying: "The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me"

The lawsuit also seeks $2.8 million in restitution.