UPDATE: Charge dropped against woman arrested in federal sting operation

Court documents say the file charged against Krystal Eiben was dropped on July 16.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshalls lured people with outstanding warrants to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids with the promise of free tickets. Four people took the bait, one of them was Krystal Eiben.

I9 asked everyone from the U.S. Marshalls, to the Anamosa police department, to the Jones County Attorney and Sheriff if they think a mistake was made. All said no but that is not how Eiben sees it.

Krystal Eiben of Monticello is back home with her significant other, Derek Wittenburg, after spending the night behind bars.

"I slept on a metal slab," said Eiben. "It was horrible."

Eiben was arrested on Tuesday by federal agents with the U.S. Marshals acting on an outstanding warrant from 2016 that I9 has learned was submitted by the Jones County Sheriff's Office. The operation was designed to lure in unsuspecting fugitives who had been evading law enforcement, but Eiben insists no one was more surprised than her as she thought the warrant was resolved.

"This situation was supposed to to be dropped two years ago," said Eiben.

According to court records, the warrant stems from an incident in Anamosa. Wittenburg told police at the time that Eiben had punched him, a story he says he later told Anamosa's former police chief Bob Simonson wasn't true.

"I did the proper step that I needed to," said Wittenburg. "I didn't have to go to the sheriff's department, I went to Bob the officer, and the police officer, who wasn't there, so I had to go through Bob. They wrote the thing up. I signed it. I gave it to him."

Anamosa's current police chief tells I9 they have no records like that on file. And Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver says he believes no mistakes were made on their end as its his view if someone is aware they have a warrant and its been resolved, they need to follow up with the courts to make sure.

"We followed up everywhere," said Eiben. "I checked everywhere. He (Wittenburg) even followed up. He called."

Anamosa's Police chief says the case file noted officers tried to contact Eiben but that she refused to meet with officers. That prompted the arrest warrant.

Eiben is scheduled to be back in court next month. We don't know if the County Attorney plans to drop those charges but we'll keep you posted on what happens.