IA Sec. of State: Finkenauer campaign vendor sent erroneous polling texts

The text messages directing voters to the wrong polling place sent during Iowa's Primary yesterday were caused by a data error with a campaign vendor.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the source of text messages sent to Iowa voters with incorrect polling place information was the Abby Finkenauer for Congress campaign. Secretary Pate was made aware of the erroneous text messages late in the evening on Monday, June 4.

The Finkenauer campaign and its vendor were cooperative with our investigation and stated that a corrective text message had been sent out to voters. After speaking with the campaign and their vendor, Secretary Pate has concluded that the inaccurate text messages were the result of the campaign’s data management error, and were not malicious in nature.

While some voters outside of Iowa’s First Congressional District received the erroneous text messages, Secretary Pate confirmed that this was due to a data match error that occurred within the Finkenauer campaign’s files.

Joe Farrell, the Campaign Manager for Finkenauer for Congress, released the following statement.