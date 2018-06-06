IA Sec. of State: Finkenauer campaign vendor sent erroneous polling texts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) — The text messages directing voters to the wrong polling place sent during Iowa's Primary yesterday were caused by a data error with a campaign vendor.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the source of text messages sent to Iowa voters with incorrect polling place information was the Abby Finkenauer for Congress campaign. Secretary Pate was made aware of the erroneous text messages late in the evening on Monday, June 4.
The Finkenauer campaign and its vendor were cooperative with our investigation and stated that a corrective text message had been sent out to voters. After speaking with the campaign and their vendor, Secretary Pate has concluded that the inaccurate text messages were the result of the campaign’s data management error, and were not malicious in nature.
While some voters outside of Iowa’s First Congressional District received the erroneous text messages, Secretary Pate confirmed that this was due to a data match error that occurred within the Finkenauer campaign’s files.
Joe Farrell, the Campaign Manager for Finkenauer for Congress, released the following statement.
As part of our efforts to engage voters and increase participation in this election, our campaign sent out text messages on Monday reminding voters of election day and where they go to vote. When we heard that there might have been a problem with texts from our campaign, we took immediate action. We contacted our vendor to start investigating how this might have occurred and who may have been impacted. We then sent out a text asking voters to check their polling location with the Secretary of State's office and provided a link to the polling location finder.
We then contacted the Secretary of State's office to let them know we were aware of an error and we're working with our vendor to investigate what might have gone wrong. Our understanding is that a few dozen people were sent inaccurate polling locations unintentionally.
Our campaign never intended to misdirect any voter and we are deeply disturbed this happened. We apologize for the confusion this might have caused any voters. We hope the text with the link to the Secretary of State's website averted anyone from going to the wrong polling location. We are taking corrective steps to ensure this never happens again. We sincerely apologize for this error.