ICC Decision Boosts Illinois’ renewable energy economy

Tuesday, April, 3rd the Illinois Commerce Commission approved the Illinois Power Agency’s Long-Term Renewable Resources Procurement Plan which will stimulate significant new investments in the renewable energy economy. Adoption of the plan strengthens Illinois’ leadership in energy policy.

“The changes adopted by the Commission ensure that all Illinoisans and all regions of the state will benefit from the development of renewable energy resources, and the strengthening our clean energy economy,” said Acting Commissioner Anastasia Palivos, “The ICC would like to thank the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) and other stakeholders involved in this important and complex proceeding. We look forward to working closely with the IPA to ensure the Plan’s successful execution and a greener Illinois.”

Since June 2017 alone, over 11 megawatts of renewable projects were built in municipal and electric cooperative territories in Illinois. Experts also estimate that there are 300 projects with a total of 130 megawatts at various stages of development in these territories.

The Plan addresses how the IPA will implement a variety of programs and procurements to meet its obligations to purchase Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), such as the Illinois Solar for All Program, created to provide a solar market for low-income households and communities.

Highlights of the Plan approved by the Commission include: auditing procedures to ensure Illinois residents benefit from the Plan, additional incentives and rewards for projects benefiting the public, especially low-income communities, adoption of a higher threshold in the public interest criteria used to evaluate the procurement of RECs from generation facilities in neighboring states, maximizing job creation in Illinois, and elimination of all spot REC procurements to increase investment in new renewable resources that will help meet Illinois’ long-term renewable energy goals

The first two procurements under the Plan for utility-scale wind and brownfield solar development are expected to occur this summer.