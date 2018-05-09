UPDATE: ICE conducting criminal investigation in southeast Iowa city of Mt. Pleasant

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, also known has ICE, are at work Wednesday in Mt. Pleasant.

ICE released a statement, saying their Homeland Security Investigations and deportation officers, along with their Enforcement and Removal Operations and local authorities are working together on a criminal investigation.

Shawn Neudauer, the ICE Public Affairs Officer, went on to say in the statement that "there is no threat to the public. As this involves an ongoing criminal investigation no further comment is publicly available."

TV9 crews spoke to one of those businesses involved in the investigation. Midwest Precast confirmed to TV9 their business was part of it. The company is a precast and prestress concrete producer.

