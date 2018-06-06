ICE investigation leads to 114 being arrested in Ohio

An immigration sting in Ohio results in a major bust. Two locations in Erie County were raided Tuesday as part of a year and a half long investigation.

Authorities say they arrested a total of 114 people. They also recovered stolen identification and social security numbers of deceased individuals.

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement say they expect to file criminal charges including tax evasion and identity theft.

Some of the people arrested may end up deported or jailed.

The landscaper accused of hiring people in the U.S. illegally had been under surveillance since 2017.