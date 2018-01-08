ICYMI: Erik Maitland's 'Jenny' forecast goes viral

The 1981 song "867-5309/Jenny" by Tommy Tutone may be stuck in a lot of people's heads and it may be because of our Chief Meteorologist, Erik Maitland. On Tuesday, Jan. 2, Erik posted his dream 7-day forecast to his work page that paid tribute to the famous song.

"What is really funny is that in the 36 years this song came out, it's never been turned into a forecast before," Erik said. "Maybe it was, long ago, but social media's power is clearly evident this time."

Thankfully for Erik, it was believable as the Quad Cities had been in the negatives the night before.

"I was simply working on the 7-day forecast one day last week and with all of these single digits on my mind, it just hit me," Erik said. "Thinking back, I can't even remember how it even got into my mind. I thought it would be something that the viewers would get a chuckle out of, I didn't think it would have legs."

Once onlookers realized what the 7-day forecast was, they shared it. Between mutual shares and posts, the forecast then went viral.

"With social media, when something gets shared sometimes the original poster's quote is left off." Erik said. "Mine made it clear that this was not a real forecast. I've had to reel back a lot of people who got a bit twisted about the lows being higher than the highs telling them, 'it's just a joke'."

"I think it's fun," Erik said. "But I'm not getting too excited about it. Tomorrow it will be a picture of an iguana pushing a toy shopping cart that lights up the cyber world."

Unfortunately, Erik is still waiting for Jenny to return his calls.

"I truly underestimated the power of social media on this one," Erik said.