IDOT announces bridge repairs on Centennial Bridge to begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that bridge repairs will begin on the Centennial on Monday, July 23, pending weather.

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of August.

The IDOT says the repairs will be completed from under the bridge with no traffic disruption. The repairs that will be completed over the river will require daytime lane closures, with one eastbound and one westbound lane open at all times.

The St. Louis Bridge Co. will complete the repairs during the six weeks of work on the $628,230 project.

The IDOT urges drivers to use caution and to slow down during all work zones.