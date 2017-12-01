I.H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union reporting technical issues with debit cards

The I.H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union is reporting technical issues. A customer called KWQC on Friday morning to tell us he was having a problem using his ATM at a gas pump.

IHMVCU posted a message to customers on their website.

"We are currently experiencing issues with debit card processing. We're working to find a resolution as soon as possible and will continue to update as more information becomes available."

