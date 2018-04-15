IHMVCU Shootout returns to Augustana next two seasons, adds Annawan

The IHMVCU Shootout will move back to Augustana's Carver Center the next two seasons.

The event pitting high school girls basketball teams from Iowa and Illinois against each other, was held at Moline's Wharton Fieldhouse last year.

The shootout will also be adding Annawan to the field of teams, replacing Pekin. The Bravettes have built a powerhouse in class 1A in Illinois the past decade.

The next IHMVCU Shootout will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5th in 2019, and then on Saturday, Jan. 11th the following year.