IHMVCU to host seminars showing young adults how to save money and budget

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union will be hosting two financial education seminars, to show young adults how to focus on saving, budgeting and credit. The seminar will focus on those 12 - 17-years old.
The two-hour event will include food and presentation, with entertainment the second hour.
Money Matters 101: Thursday, April 19
- 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- QC Family Entertainment Center
- 4401 44th Avenue, Moline, Illinois.
* First-hour food & presentation, the second hour is bowling on us!
Money Matters 101: Thursday, April 26
- 6 - 8 p.m.
- Helium Trampoline Park
- 400 South 14th Avenue, Eldridge, Iowa
*First-hour food & presentation, the second hour is jump time on us!
The seminars are free, but registration is required. To reserve your space, visit IHMVCU.org/YouthSeminar.