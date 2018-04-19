IHMVCU to host seminars showing young adults how to save money and budget

IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union will be hosting two financial education seminars, to show young adults how to focus on saving, budgeting and credit. The seminar will focus on those 12 - 17-years old.

The two-hour event will include food and presentation, with entertainment the second hour.

Money Matters 101: Thursday, April 19

- 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

- QC Family Entertainment Center

- 4401 44th Avenue, Moline, Illinois.

* First-hour food & presentation, the second hour is bowling on us!

Money Matters 101: Thursday, April 26

- 6 - 8 p.m.

- Helium Trampoline Park

- 400 South 14th Avenue, Eldridge, Iowa

*First-hour food & presentation, the second hour is jump time on us!

The seminars are free, but registration is required. To reserve your space, visit IHMVCU.org/YouthSeminar.