The International House of Burgers is no more. On Monday, IHOB tweeted that it will go back to its original name: IHOP.

As you may remember earlier this summer, the chain announced it was changing its "P" for pancakes, to "B" for burgers.

The company now says it was a joke to drum up publicity for its new meaty additions to the menu.

IHOP also said that on July 17, it will sell short stacks of its pancakes for .60-cents in honor of the chain's 60th birthday.