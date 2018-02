Today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. IHOP restaurants are giving out free pancakes.

IHOP National Pancake Day is a fundraiser dedicated to finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases that affect children and families, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Today IHOP customers can get a free short stack of pancakes and are encouraged to leave a donation of any size with all funds collected staying in the community where they were raised, according to IHOP.