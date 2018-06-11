UPDATE: IHOB announces the 'b' stands for burgers

UPDATE (KWQC): IHOP has tweeted its new name change and they are now the International House of Burgers!

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018





ORIGINAL (NBC): Today we find out what the mysterious "b" is all about in IHOP's name change.

Last week the International House of Pancakes announced that after 60 years, its name is flipping to IHOb. But, we don't know what the "b" stands for.

The company says the secret will be revealed this morning.

Many on social media have ventured guesses that it will be "Breakfast" or "bacon" among other words.

Meanwhile, IHOP hasn't given any clues, leaving curious customers scratching their heads.