IHSAA announces football districts, reclassification

The IHSAA announced Thursday changes to high school football districts and class sizes.

In 4A, district 5 will consist of Bettendorf, Central, West and Burlington. District 4 includes Muscatine, Pleasant Valley and North.

North Scott and Clinton moved down from 4A to 3A, joining Assumption and Central DeWitt in district 5.

In 2A, Louisa-Muscatine and Tipton move up from 1A. They will be in district 5 along with West Burlington/Notre Dame, West Liberty and Camanche.

Northeast drops from 2A to 1A. The Rebels will be in district 4 along with Bellevue and West Branch. Mediapolis, Wapello, Wilton and Columbus Community will all be in district 5.

Durant moves down from 1A to A, and is the only local team in that class as New London and Winfield-Mt. Union drop to 8-man football. They will compete with Waco in District 4. Easton Valley is in district 3.

For complete district assignments, visit the IHSAA website here

