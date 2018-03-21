IHSAA releases football schedules for 2018, 2019

The IHSAA released football schedules for the 2018 and 2019 seasons on Wednesday.

There are some key matchups to open the year on August 24th.

Bettendorf kicks off the 2018 season by hosting crosstown rival Pleasant Valley. The Bulldogs will travel to PV the following year.

Bettendorf will not play Assumption this season for the first time since 1959.

There are a couple Iowa-Illinois games as well in the first year schools could schedule teams from opposite sides of the river.

Assumption will travel to Alleman to open the 2018 season, then host the Pioneers in 2019. West will go to United Township in week one, then the Panthers will come to Brady Street Stadium in 2019.

There are no other cross-state games scheduled at this time.

For full schedules click here to go to the IHSAA website.