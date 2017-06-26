IL DOT will halt construction projects without a state budget

Illinois lawmakers are entering their seventh day of special session Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

On Monday, they met for just minutes. The Illinois Senate met for six minutes and eight seconds while the House met for four minutes and twenty-six seconds.

Local lawmakers say they trust that state leaders can agree on some sort of budget by Friday, the end of the current fiscal year.

"I'm confident that we are getting closer," said State Rep. Mike Halpin (D) Rock Island. "There is becoming some consensus on the rank and file, but this is really a question of leadership."

"I trust our leadership that they are looking at our caucus as a whole and for the state of Illinois," Said State Rep. Tony McCombie (R) Savanna. "We will and have provided some ideas to get the conversation started."

Local construction workers could be out of a job if that conversation goes nowhere.

Major projects like the Savanna-Sabula Bridge, John Deere Road, and even the I-74 Bridge project could be halted.

Plus, Rep. McCombie added other smaller projects that could be halted, like the Sylvan Island Bridge and a pedestrian crossing in Thomson.

Illinois DOT sent a breakdown to KWQC with seven active projects that would be halted in IDOT District 2, which is the northwest corner of the state.

The DOT has notified contractors that if a budget is not passed by Friday, the department cannot pay contractors and they will need to quit working.

Local leaders celebrated a ground breaking for the I-74 project Monday Afternoon. But, if nothing is passed Friday, work may not even begin on the Illinois side without an appropriation bill or a budget.

"It's my understanding that the funding for it is all in a separate fund," said State Rep. Halpin on the phone Monday afternoon. "The funding itself is not at risk, but the state does need to have an appropriation to make that happen."

A spokesperson for the Iowa DOT tells KWQC that Iowa will handle the funding for a short time, if need be.

But, McCombie and Halpin both say now is the time to hash out a budget.

"I cannot express to you how strong this risk is," McCombie said. "It could very well happen on June 30th if we do not get a budget, these companies will be closed until we get one."

"I think it's critical to our area," Halpin added. "We just need to bear down, sit at the bargaining table and work out an agreement."

If a budget is not passed, a total of 131 Million dollars worth of remaining projects in Illinois DOT District 2 will be left unfinished.

KWQC tried to get an interview with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner Monday afternoon at the I-74 Bridge Groundbreaking, but we were told that he would not take questions from the press.