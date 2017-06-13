IL congressman’s “COVFEFE Act” would add Trump tweets to presidential record

Congressman Mike Quigley wants to make sure all social media posts by the president become part of the official presidential record.

Quigley has introduced a bill called “Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement” or the “COVFEFE” Act.

“COVFEFE” is a typo President Donald Trump made in a tweet on May 31 which quickly became a viral hit on social media.

Now, Quigley has introduced a bill named after the typo that would amend the Presidential Records Act to include all social media posts made by the president.

Quigley, a democrat representing north Chicago, says on his website “in order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets.”