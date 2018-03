A turkey crashed through a driver's windshield near Decatur, Illinois Saturday morning.

Harristown Fire Protection District says it happened at 6:51 a.m on Route 51 at the Sangamon River Bridge.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with the driver's side of the windshield smashed. The driver was standing outside of the vehicle with cuts to the face and covered in glass.

The 25 pound male turkey was dead on the passenger floorboard.