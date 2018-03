The IRS kicked off its "Check Your Paycheck" campaign this week.

They want you to take a peak at your pay stubs to ensure that you're withholding the correct amount of tax. It could mean the difference between getting a refund or owing the IRS in 2019.

The new tax law slashed individual income tax rates by 1%-3%.

The IRS encourages everyone to use their new online withholding calculator to help you double check your paycheck, you can find that link to the right of this article.