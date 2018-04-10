Time is quickly running out for those Americans still procrastinating on filing their 2014 tax returns. The IRS says about 1-million taxpayers have still not filed their 2014 returns.

Unpaid refunds from 2014 total more than $1-billion with the potential refund of about $850.

The final deadline for filing those returns is April 17.

If you miss that deadline, any money that would have been refunded to you goes to the U.S. Treasury.

The top five states with the highest total of potential refunds are Texas, California, Florida, New York and Illinois.

