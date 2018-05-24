IRS warns of new scam

The IRS and its state and industry Security Summit partners today warned tax practitioners to beware of phishing emails posing as state accounting and professional associations.

Cybercriminals specifically targeted tax professionals in Iowa, Illinois, New Jersey and North Carolina.

The awkwardly worded phishing email states: “We kindly request that you follow this link HERE and sign in with your email to view this information from (name of accounting association) to all active members. This announcement has been updated for your kind information through our secure information sharing portal which is linked to your email server.”