ISP: Vandals place nails on Day 1 RAGBRAI route

Thousands of bicyclists are in the western Iowa town of Denison Sunday night for the first overnight stop in this year's RAGBRAI.

Riders left Onama Sunday morning for the 43.5 mile trek to Denison. Some took an extra "Mile of Silence" gravel loop to honor those cyclists who have died on previous RAGBRAi rides.

The Iowa State Patrol reports finding nails someone had spread on Sunday's route between Onama and Ute on Highways 37 and 183. The patrol said troopers removed as many nails as they could find Sunday morning.

KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville is one of the riders this year. He spoke with Dave Wiebers, the former football coach and principal at Denison High School, who is also riding this year.

