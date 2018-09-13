ISU says governor paid for bowl tickets 1 month after game

Iowa State University says Gov. Kim Reynolds paid for her family's tickets to the Liberty Bowl nearly one month after the game.

School spokesman John McCarroll said Thursday that Reynolds paid $380 to cover the cost of four tickets with a personal check dated January 27, 2018, four weeks after the Cyclones defeated Memphis 21-20. The reason for the delayed payment wasn't immediately clear.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Reynolds and three relatives accepted a free flight to the game on an airplane owned by Sedgwick, which administers state workers' compensation claims.

Iowa's gift law bars public officials from accepting anything worth $3 or more from contractors and lobbyists.

But Reynolds received approval from an ethics regulator to accept the flight as a campaign contribution from Sedgwick's CEO Dave North, one of her top donors. North says he reimbursed Sedgwick for the cost.

Reynolds' campaign says she met with donors during the day trip.