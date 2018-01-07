'Ice ice baby,' Moline PD writes rap, hopes you stay off the roads

Police across the QCA have reported crashes and rollovers due to the wintry mix that has been falling across our area most of Sunday.

Some schools are also closing or delaying tomorrow morning.

But, Moline Police may have created the best way to cope with the slippery conditions... Writing a rap (parody) song on their Facebook page.

Is this a number one hit?

It reads...

Ice ice baby

Ice ice baby

All right stop

Pay attention and listen

Ice is covering our roads causing your vehicles to be denting

Let this message grab a hold of you tightly

Don't drive if you don't have to tonight(ly)

Will it ever stop

Local meteorologist says so

Turn off your headlights and stay home

Ice ice on the roads