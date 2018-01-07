'Ice ice baby,' Moline PD writes rap, hopes you stay off the roads

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC)- Police across the QCA have reported crashes and rollovers due to the wintry mix that has been falling across our area most of Sunday.
Some schools are also closing or delaying tomorrow morning.
But, Moline Police may have created the best way to cope with the slippery conditions... Writing a rap (parody) song on their Facebook page.
Is this a number one hit?
It reads...
Ice ice baby
Ice ice baby
All right stop
Pay attention and listen
Ice is covering our roads causing your vehicles to be denting
Let this message grab a hold of you tightly
Don't drive if you don't have to tonight(ly)
Will it ever stop
Local meteorologist says so
Turn off your headlights and stay home
Ice ice on the roads