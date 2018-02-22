Ice jam causes flooding and closes roads in Whiteside County-UPDATE

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m. The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities says an ice jam on the Rock River has shifted downstream and now stretches from just east of Erie all the way back to Prophetstown, and is nearly all ice from bank to bank. With this ice, expect fluctuations in river

levels.

-----------------

Original:

A large ice jam has caused homes to flood along the Rock River just north of Prophetstown, Illinois.

Three separate families had to be rescued by fire crews on Wednesday, February 21. In addition, a three-mile stretch of Highway 78, beginning just north of Prophetstown, was closed.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office and the Prophetstown Fire Department told TV-6 overnight into Thursday they did not have to help with any other rescues.

The fire department said the ice jam did break around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but about an hour after it jammed again.

Highway 78 remained closed on Feb. 22, with crews from the Illinois Department of Transportation parked at either end of the flooded area.

Della Imes told KWQC she has lived in her home just north of Prophetstown for about 30 years and has never seen the river like this.

"My thoughts were holy smokes how did this happen overnight," said Imes. "But you know what, when it's ready to flood it floods."

If people want to get to Prophetstown, the sheriff's office suggested drivers take Prophet Rd. down from Rock Falls.

This is a developing story, stick with KWQC on-air and on our TV-6 news app.