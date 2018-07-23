Iconic Deer Grove restaurant destroyed

The owners of a popular restaurant and bar in Deer Grove, Illinois are picking up the pieces after a major fire this morning.

Angie and Richard Lance say they were sleeping when a passerby knocked on their door Monday morning around 1 a.m. That knock eventually became a bad dream that the couple wanted to wake up from.

“It was like a nightmare, we were devastated,” said Angie.

The Lances took over the iconic business in May. They say they worked Sunday night and everything went well, so they never expected to wake up to a fire.

“Not be able to do nothing and watch our life go up in flames,” said Angie.

“We are just trying to absorb it, it's devastating, and we put everything we are into this,” said Richard.

The restaurant and bar that has been around for 81 years was not only known for its good chicken. It became a safe haven for the employees.

“This place has been a great place. This is a place I called my second home for five years. It’s just awful that this is what it is now,” said Ashley Schmitt, Kitchen Manager for Arnie’s Happy Spot.

It's also become a popular venue. A town favorite for birthday parties and wedding receptions.

“Last year we had a wedding reception and it was one of the few venues in the area that could hold a large reception,” said Kyle Pletsch.

The couple says they are devastated because this is not only a loss for them, but for the entire community.

“It's really hard, it's like in the matter of three hours, it just shows you that anything can happen in a short amount of time,” said Schmitt.

“Just kind of trying to absorb it right now, still don't know what to think,” said Richard Lance.

Although most of what's left is not repairable. The couple says they will try to do the best they can. In the meantime, the community can't wait for the return.

“We'll be very happy to see this place up and going. A nice little diamond in the rough for Whiteside County,” said Pletsch.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the owners say the firefighters think it was an electrical issue.