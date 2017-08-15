DOD identifies soldiers killed Sunday in Iraq

The identities of the two U.S. service members killed in Iraq on Sunday have been released.

The Department of Defense said Sgt. Roshain Euvince Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, New York and Spc. Allen Levi Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington, Texas were killed. They died of "wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations."

Five others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The troops are part of Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting Isis in Iraq since 2014.

The military said the incident is under investigation. There's no indication Isis was responsible.

Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

