Ignite Quad Cities Community Spotlight series connects businesses to resources

The Ignite Quad Cities Community Spotlight series aims to help business owners and those thinking of starting a business with what resources they can rely on to help grow or launch their business.

Julie Forsythe, Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the Quad Cities Chamber., says the Spotlight Series is a way to "shine a light on each of the communities in the Quad Cities."

The first series was held tonight and was a spotlight on Rock Island. The series will include a panel of business owners who will share tips and resources that have helped them grow their business.

"So, we want to make sure that everybody knows who they could reach out to because there is a lot of great resources that can help them, said Forsythe.

Erik Reader, the Executive Director of the Downtown Rock Island Partnership says small businesses are growing in Rock Island.

"I'd say the unique character about Rock Island is it is a lot of small businesses here, not large retail, chain businesses, so people with small, unique ideas have a real easy opportunity to plug into the scene here downtown and throughout the whole city," said Reader.

Courtney Loftin is the founder of Inner Sanctum Studio was also one of tonight's panelists. She said persistence is an important skill to have as a business owner.

"A huge skill to have is persistence and resilience. You're going to have ups and downs and having high expectations is obviously going to lead you to being successful, but also not letting high expectations and not letting meeting those expectations maybe in the timeline that you're looking for bring you down, so being resilient through those fluctuations," she said.

Courtney said she also recommends relying on resources and connecting with others.

"Getting to know people that are doing what you're doing or even small business owners. I've gotten a lot of great communication, connections from other local business owners of how they've been successful over the past years," she said.

As she transitioned from a clothing boutique to include a yoga studio, she said she was able to maintain good relationships with customers.

"So I just think having almost a personal relationship with someone has been what keeps my customers coming back no matter what I've been doing," she said.

Phil Dingeldein is the director of a film and video production company called Dphilms. He said being involved in community events, having a creative staff, and social media are a few ways his business has been able to grow.

He said it is also important for startups to look into what the city has to offer.

"You know, financial help, you know just, intellectual help, some ideas. They're very helpful. They want businesses in the city and so they are a very good resource for a new business," he said.

The next spotlight series will spotlight Moline entrepreneurs on January 29 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.