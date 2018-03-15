Ill. Gov. Rauner's office plans to rebuild veterans home plagued by Legionnaires' disease

Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration says it will hire architectural and design teams by summer to redevelop the Quincy veterans' home campus hit by a Legionnaires' disease crisis.

Michael Hoffman is Rauner's senior adviser with oversight of the Quincy situation. He told a news conference in Quincy Thursday that the long-term goal is to build state-of-the-art living quarters for Quincy residents to reduce the chance of Legionella bacteria.

The bacteria grow in water systems and cause the pneumonia-like malady when inhaled from water vapor. Legionnaires' has led to the deaths of 13 residents at the home since 2015. Dozens more have been made ill - including four more last month.

The administration also plans to buy a vacant nursing home near the veterans' campus in case residents need to be moved.

